NC A&T wins first place in 5th annual Moguls in the Making pitch competition

The event featured special appearances by actor/entertainer and Aggie alumnus Terrence J. and multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Big Sean.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) students won first place in the 2023 Mogul in the Making pitch competition.

Javen Washington, Nyla Ward, Teco Bynum, and Laia Garland were the winning participants, and each received a $20,000 scholarship on behalf of Ally Financial, Inc.

The competition ran from September 6-10 and was hosted by Ally Financial in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the event which featured special appearances by actor/entertainer and Aggie alumnus Terrence Jenkins '04, better known as Terrence J., and multi-platinum artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Big Sean also shared personal experience with students and commitment to the program.

"Moguls in the Making is an investment Ally makes to provide career-launching business experience,” said Ally Financial CEO Jeffrey J. Brown. “We’re intentional about how we show up as an ally, focusing on efforts that support economic mobility and inspire social change. Programs like this provide access and opportunities for historically Black college and university (HBCU) students to learn core business and entrepreneurial skills and help to build an early talent pipeline with bright, passionate, and creative individuals who will be our future leaders.”

Members of the N.C. A&T team represent the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics, College of Engineering, and College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.