North Carolina Gov. Cooper expected to announce school reopening plan

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's office said the announcement is expected Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is expected to make an announcement Tuesday regarding school reopening plans.

The governor’s office said the announcement is expected Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. Earlier in July, the governor delayed the announcement and instead said it would be revealed this week. Gov. Cooper said he wanted time for feedback and to review options along with science-related information concerning the pandemic and reopening schools.

Gov. Cooper is expected to announce which plan schools would reopen under either a Plan A, Plan B, or Plan C.

School districts are being required to create plans responding to three scenarios as follows:

Plan A would be the least restrictive for school reopening, based on whether the coronavirus trends stabilize or move in a positive direction.

Plan B contains more restrictions for social distancing and "reduced density," and will be required if trends in North Carolina get worse.

Plan C is the worst-case scenario, moving all classes online and remotely if coronavirus trends get significantly worse.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775