If passed, Senate Bill 671 would allow North Carolina parents to opt-out of school mask mandates for students in public schools.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new bill filed in the North Carolina General Assembly would give parents the right to opt-out of student mask mandates for their children.

Senate Bill 671, announced by House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland County), will be heard Thursday by the House Education Committee. Moore said the bill was filed in response to North Carolina health officials not updating mask guidance last week as part of its updated COVID-19 toolkit for schools.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to hold a briefing Thursday that includes a focus on mask guidance, according to a spokesperson.

"Let me be clear: It's parents, not politicians who should be making these decisions for their children," Moore said in a statement. "As other states across the country lift mask mandates and restrictions, North Carolina's children will not be left behind."

Currently, North Carolina school districts are allowed to make their own mask policies. Several districts in the Charlotte area have voted in recent weeks to make masks optional for students. Current state law requires districts to vote on those policies every month.

"It's time to return this decision back to parents, where it belongs," Moore said.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts