Fifteen school districts receive $17 million in grants to increase mental health resources

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) was awarded about $17 million from the U.S. Department of Education to increase funding, supporting the mental health needs of students.

This funding will be used in higher education as well as high-need schools in 15 districts to increase the number and diversity of mental health service providers.

The districts that will receive this funding are Alamance-Burlington, Catawba, Cabarrus, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Davidson, Guilford, Harnett, Pender, Pitt, Randolph, Scotland, Scotland, Stanly, and Wayne.

The funding will be available through 2027 to strengthen school teams of counselors, social workers, and mental health clinicians, NCDPI claims.

“This funding is so important in terms of building capacity for mental health service professionals in schools,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said. “The agency is able to increase mental health support for students in designated North Carolina schools while strengthening the future pipeline of school-based mental health providers through recruitment, retention, and incentives.”

The $17 million is part of two grants.

The first is Project Adding Direct Support (ADS), which is said to serve 120,000 students in Alamance-Burlington, Catawba, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Harnett, Pender, Pitt, Scotland, and Wayne counties. The funding is said to increase the number of licensed school mental health providers by at least 60 within five years.

ADS will also partner with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC), the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP), and North Carolina State University (NCSU) to recruit, train, and re-specialize school-based mental health providers, and provide travel stipends for internships and internship supervisors.

The second grant, called Project FAST, is said to serve 73,000 in Cabarrus, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Scotland, and Stanly counties. This funding is said to be used to increase school-based mental health providers to 30 within five years.

It is said to work to increase mental health services in schools based on their individual priorities, gaps in services, and student-to-provider ratios, as well as offering various recruitment and retention mechanisms

"Providing school-based mental health candidates with tuition assistance, high-quality professional development, sign-on incentives, and supplement increases will go a long way in helping to meet staffing challenges in school districts," Pachovia Lovett, NCDPI’s school social work consultant said. “We are excited to begin this work and eager to see the impact of retaining and re-specializing counselors and social workers into school-based mental health providers.”

