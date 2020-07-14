What you should know if your school district reopens under Plan C

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from a previous education story about reopening
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced schools will reopen either under Plan B or Plan C.
Gov. Cooper said the option will be left to the school districts if they choose to open under Plan C.
Here’s what Plan C would mean for your child if your school district selects that option.
Plan C
- School facilities will remain closed.
- No students or employees will be in school buildings.
- Students will continue with remote learning.
- Remote learning will be based on the Remote Instruction Plans
