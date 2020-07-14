What you should know if your school district reopens under Plan C

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said the state is pushing forward with plans to continue with remote learning for the new 2020-2021 school year.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced schools will reopen either under Plan B or Plan C.

Gov. Cooper said the option will be left to the school districts if they choose to open under Plan C.

Here’s what Plan C would mean for your child if your school district selects that option.

Plan C

School facilities will remain closed.

No students or employees will be in school buildings.

Students will continue with remote learning.

Remote learning will be based on the Remote Instruction Plans

