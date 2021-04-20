All NC schools required to hold in-person summer school program

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is now requiring school districts to offer an in-person summer school program for at-risk students.

Although the summer school programs are required, the state won't offer any additional funding. Schools will be expected to use federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to run the programs designed to help students struggling after a year of remote learning.

DPI voted on the guidelines Monday, which was brought on by a new state law requiring every school district to offer an in-person summer school program. Under the law, all public school districts in the state must offer summer school for either 30 days or 150 hours.

As far as curriculum, K-8 students will focus on math and reading lessons. Students in 3-8 grades will focus on science instruction, and K-8 students will also be required to participate in physical education.

High school students will participate in programs that offer credit recovery courses, core courses and at least one elective. All programs for all students must offer meal services, transportation and social and emotional learning supports.

Before summer starts, school districts must submit a budget and compensation plan, as well as attendance policies to the state education department.

WCNC Charlotte is checking in with local school districts to see if and when they’re plan would be submitted to the state.