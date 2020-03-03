KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Nearly two months ago on January 11, North Central High School in Kershaw County was destroyed by an EF-2 tornado and the school district is still working to restore the campus.

“It’s not necessarily where we were or where we thought we’d be, but we can make it home,” Kershaw County School District Spokesperson Mary Anne Byrd said.

RELATED: Tornado-devastated North Central High seeking donations for library books

RELATED: SC school destroyed by tornado gets prom courtesy of the Carolina Panthers

Byrd said they have received more than $100,000 in donations from more than 300 people and groups since the tornado.

Recently they received a $15,000 donation to go towards rebuilding the library.

“The library has been a big effort,” Byrd said. “That was one of the hardest hit parts of the school. I think everyone can relate to the library and wanting to have those materials returned, so they could have a good solid library.”

The school is currently fenced off and has plywood covering what were open spaces from the damage.

RELATED: Kershaw County still dealing with clean-up after tornado tore through high school

RELATED: Security cam shows tornado rip up North Central High School

RELATED: 75 percent of tornado damaged school can't be saved, superintendent says

“We are moving forward to see what we can restore, but the most visible difference is the that the bleachers that were damaged, the press box and all have been removed and taken down,” Byrd said.

Byrd said they are not only focusing on the restoring the school, but also the football field. The restoration of the field comes with a special reason.

“That is our site of graduation and so, Dr. Robbins, our superintendent, has promised these seniors will graduate on their field, and that’s been a really special thing for them,” Byrd said. “Graduation is in May, so it’s right around the corner, but we can do it.”

Students are finishing out the school year in a different location. Byrd said it will most likely be another two years before the school is restored.

“We’ve been able to get some of the classroom items for teachers, it’s just been kind of hit or miss,” Byrd said. “We are trying to make the space for North Central High School as normal as we can for our students and just those little things go a long way.”