Fentanyl abuse in Guilford County Schools

Law enforcement encourages parents to monitor their child's devices and be on the lookout for specific emojis.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Concerned Guilford County Schools faculty and staff are tackling the tough topic of teenage drug use.

In the last 10 years, the district reported a 200% increase in overdose deaths.

The Northern Guilford High School PTSA identified vaping and alcoholism as top substance abuse concerns but isn't turning a blind eye to more severe threats. School leaders are worried it's only a matter of time before a student gets their hands on the deadly substance and experiences an overdose.

Fentanyl is a powerful artificial opioid that is about 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to The National Institute on Drug Abuse Health. Like morphine, it is a medicine used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery. It is safe when being monitored in a medical setting; however, when used recreationally, the drug can get really dangerous. Drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with other substances like heroin, cocaine, molly, and meth - and using fentanyl to make counterfeit prescription pills like Adderall.

Northern Guilford's Parent Teacher Student Association president Kelly Reis said drug use isn't just tied to one school.

"Parents tell me their kids were coming home and saying I don't want to go to the bathroom, because if I'm in there and administration comes in and you're standing there no one wanted to be a part of that. So they wouldn't use the restroom all day", said Reis.

On Wednesday, February 22, the PTSA and Guilford County Board of Education are holding a fentanyl town hall to educate parents about the dangerous drug. County leaders are encouraging people from across the district to attend.

The U.S. Justice Department has referred to the current drug climate as an "open-air drug market." DEA Special Agent in Charge, Bill Bodner, said smartphones and social media access makes it easier for dealers to sell dangerous drugs. Law enforcement encourages parents to monitor their child's devices and be on the lookout for specific emojis. Oftentimes the characters are used to order or sell drugs online.

If you don't believe your kids are using drugs, health experts still recommend keeping overdose reversal medication, like Narcan or Naxalone, on hand. Doses of Narcan are free at the Guilford County Health Department or in a vending machine in the Forsyth County Detention Center Lobby. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages anyone who buys drugs to get fentanyl test strips. They can cost less than $10 online and are delivered through the mail, so no one has to know.