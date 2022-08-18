Northwest Guilford High School getting new upgrades

When Northwest Guilford students return to school later in August, some will see several upgrades in their classrooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County high school is in for a surprise on the first day of school, thanks to a recent fundraiser.

Northwest Guilford High School (NWGHS) is getting some much-needed upgrades. The mobile units at Northwest Guilford High school badly needed an upgrade. Thanks to private donations, they've got new floors, a fresh coat of paint, new plumbing, and even new roofing.

However, some units got even more. New desks, projectors, and even flat screens are hanging up in the mobile units at Northwest Guilford.

Before these renovations, there were many complaints about the decades-old units, from mold, backed-up toilets, and missing ceiling tiles. Now all those issues are a thing of the past, thanks to the Northwest Guilford community.

"so from October to May, it was all about fundraising and locking in those partnerships. Then we began work at the beginning of June, so soon as the teachers and students were done and able to pack up their belongings we kicked off June 6th", said former Viking Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President, Melissa Stallings.

Stallings has two children at NWGHS, and she knows these changes were necessary.

All of these upgrades were made possible with the help of hundreds of local businesses and private donors, and the work is just about finished right on time for the first day of school.

"We're probably about 95% done. What we have left is desks to assemble, just little knick knack punch list type things."