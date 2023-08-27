Northwest Guilford High School glitch leaves some students without bus assignments on the first day of school

Principal Ashley Young said they have been working to fix the issue since last week.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Northwest Guilford High School said a system glitch will force some Guilford County School students to find a new way to get to school.

WFMY News 2 received a copy of an email from Northwest Guilford High School's principal, Ashley Young. It told parents that some students' transportation requests did not get processed because of a system error.

The GCS Media Relations Specialist said the issue impacts 50 ninth grade students.

The district said it told parents about the issue immediately, and teams have worked to fix the issue since last week.

GCS said the problem should be resolved by August 31. The district is only aware of the issue occurring at Northwest Guilford High School.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter called Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: