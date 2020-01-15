OAKDALE, Tenn. — A Morgan County fifth-grader is being called a hero after his school said he saved another student's life during lunch on Tuesday.

Oakdale School said Tucker Tapp saw a student choking on a chicken nugget he was eating during lunch. Tapp rushed in to perform the Heimlich maneuver on him, saving his life.

"We were just eating lunch, and then my friend pointed over behind me and he said he was choking, and then I went over and asked the people beside him and asked, 'Is he choking?' and they said yes. So I kept calm and I did the Heimlich on him," Tucker said.

He was honored by school staff and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday: "Way to go, Tucker! We are so proud of you!"

People in the community said they were thankful for Tapp's quick reaction -- calling his actions 'beyond heroic.'

Tucker said he was just doing what his parents taught him -- saying they showed him how to properly perform the Heimlich maneuver.

To learn how to do it yourself, the American Red Cross has this easy step-by-step guide with pictures: