'It's been very successful' | Parents, students, educators on life in the classroom during the pandemic

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Since Governor Roy Cooper's call to districts to provide in-person learning options for public school students K-12, some families who haven't yet returned are eager to see what their options could be next.

Students, parents, and educators who have ventured back to the classroom for in-person learning are giving insight into the successes and challenges they've experienced.

Alex Tyler is a school counselor at Piedmont Classical High, a public charter school in Guilford County.

The students, ranging in grades 9-12, have been back for in-person learning since the beginning of the school year.

Tyler said overall, it's been a success.

"Everybody wears a mask. They go ahead and get their temperature taken each day and we’ve broken our students into an A-day and a B-day so we only have half our population on campus each day," said Tyler.

Tyler said the school came up with a plan over the summer because it was important to them to have students back in the classroom to support their social and emotional needs.

"We have lines on the floor to make sure that everybody’s walking on the same side to reduce the crowds," said Tyler, "We don’t have passing periods, they’re just going straight to class there’s no time for loitering

Tyler said some challenges have included reaching families that have stayed with the school's virtual option.

"Since we are a charter school and we don’t have a feeder school there are some students we’ve never seen before, they’ve never been on campus," said Tyler.

Even with students in the classroom, Tyler said they haven't run into major issues with COVID-19 cases in the school.

"If there is a family member who has COVID, they’re at home and they’re not allowed back until the quarantine period and our families have done an excellent job adhering to those guidelines," said Tyler.

Tyler said the new feel to school in the midst of a pandemic was an adjustment for students at first, but overall returning to the classroom has been successful.

"They have done an excellent job. At the beginning, we set the expectations and they’ve adhered to them. Sometimes it's making sure, 'Get your mask up.' Sometimes it comes down," he said, "If they're in the hallway and they see their friend and they want to stop and catch up it's, 'Alright, let's keep it moving, we gotta get to classes.'"

While having to wear a mask and stay away from your friends at school isn't the scenario anyone wanted, Tyler said the in-person learning option has been necessary.

"The interaction they’ve been able to have in the classrooms, I think, has been worth it for them and the ones that have been coming they want to be here," Tyler said, "They’re old enough to understand if we don’t follow these guidelines were not able to be in the school building."