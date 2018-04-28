DUVAL COUNTY, Florida -- We have an update to a story we told you about Thursday about a Duval County high school student's homework assignment that contained a sexually explicit question.

The racy question referenced "revenge sex" and a "baby daddy."

The Westside High School girl brought the question to the attention of her father, Omar Austin.

The irate father posted the question on his Facebook page, called the school's principal and reached out to First Coast News | On Your Side.

We continued pressing the Duval County School District for an answer as to how such a question could be placed on an assignment for children.

On Friday, the district told us another Duval teacher crafted the question and shared it on a digital platform used by other teachers.

The district's statement to On Your Side distanced itself from any responsibility stating:

"Our review of the matter indicates the question used in the anatomy assignment was created by another teacher in the district. It was then shared on a digital platform that is used by our teachers. This platform is a valuable tool for teachers to exchange classroom resources. While this was not a district created item, we recognize that this falls well short of our standard of providing instructional excellence for every student, every day and we would like to apologize to the students and their families."

School officials say the question has been removed from the assignment and "corrective action is pending an internal review."

THE QUESTION:

"Ursula was angry after her boyfriend broke up with her after having sex. To get revenge, she had sex with his best friend the next day. Ursula had a beautiful baby girl nine months later. Ursula has type O blood, her ex-boyfriend has type AB blood and his best friend is type A blood. If her baby daddy is her ex-boyfriend what could the possible blood type(s) of her baby NOT be."

