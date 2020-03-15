GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some parents were anticipating the move to close schools for days. Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order to make that happen for at least two weeks.

It's what mother, Jeanie Reynolds, was hoping for after writing a letter to the governor and Guilford County School Board Members about her concerns with schools staying open.

"I go to pull up at the car rider line and all the kids are just packed in. I thought 'This is not ok,'" Jeanie Reynolds said.

Reynolds is working from home with her two elementary school kids, but she knows that's not possible for every family.

"When we first got the email we were like, 'Well dang, what are we gonna do now? Well, we're just gonna have to make it work,'" Melissa Hill said.

Hill's daughter goes to a charter school. Right now, Hill plans on reaching out to friends and family.

"My husband and I both work during the day and we work from jobs that you cant work from home," Hill said, "I had a friend reach out who was like, 'Hey, if you need me to watch your kids I'm at home."

Coming together is something Reynolds said is incredibly important right now.

"The saying of 'It takes a village,' and 'Love your neighbor,' we really need to be loving on our neighbors right now," said Reynolds.

"The togetherness is what is going to get us through at this point. Even though you have to be apart," said Hill.

Parents and students in Guilford County can go by schools on Monday and pick up books, medicine, and personal items.

Schools will only be open in the morning from 9:30-11:30 and 2-4 in the afternoon.

