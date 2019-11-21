GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many parents rely on bus drivers to get their kids to school safely everyday, and now those drivers want better pay.

"They're working twelve hours a day barely getting paid for 8," said GCS mom Latashia Moore.

"I mean, driving in a car with three kids feels sometimes unmanageable also having dozens and dozens of kids and being able to keep a safe environment, it's critical that those people are being compensated fairly," said Heather Scavone, another GCS parent.

RELATED: 'It's Not Fair to the Kids' Some Guilford County Bus Drivers Don't Support the Walkout

Parents say it's a difficult job as well.

"Making sure you’re keeping your eyes on the road, making sure the kids are sitting down even though they’re jumping around, you’re getting cussed out, you’re making sure you’re not getting head, making sure and they’re sitting down," said Latashia Moore.

As some bus drivers with Guilford County Schools plan a walkout to protest pay, some parents are standing with them.

RELATED: 'Absolutely School Will Go On' | Guilford County Schools Works on a Plan for Potential Bus Driver Walkout

Several Parents plan to speak at Thursday's commissioners meeting to show their support.

"We really are paying attention and we want them to step up and provide the funding needed," said Isabell Moore, a mother planning on speaking at the meeting.

Alan Branson is the Board chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

RELATED: 150 Guilford County Schools' Bus Drivers Plan a Walkout, District Leaders Say That Would Be a 'Major Breach of Trust'

He welcomes the parent's feedback, but says the county's hands are tied.

"The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has passed their budget, so Guilford County Schools knows what that is, they know what they have to work with on our end," said Branson.

Guilford County Schools fell 6 million dollars short of what they requested from the county for this year's budget.

RELATED: Greensboro Mom Uneasy Over Daughter Taking City Bus to Night School Program

GCS said that money would have been used to pay bus drivers more.

Branson says the rest of the money lies in the hands of the state.

"There is only a certain portion of money that we have available, we did move some money around," said Branson.

RELATED: Guilford County Schools Approves Bus Driver Bonuses

"We placed a 4% pay raise in the budget this year for school support staff which would include bus drivers, but the governor vetoed it and we're at an impasse," said North Carolina House Representative Jon Hardister.

Hardister says he understands the frustration for parents, bus drivers, and students, and says the state is working towards a solution.

"We hope to stay on the job because we got to get the kids to school," he said.

Parents have also started a petition in support of bus drivers.