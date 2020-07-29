'It is very stressful' | Parents have mixed feelings about 9 weeks of remote learning for Guilford County Schools

The Guilford County Board of Education voted to start the first nine weeks of the school year with remote learning at Tuesday night's meeting.

Jennifer Oliver is one of the parents comfortable with that decision.

"Personally I think that is the best decision right now," Oliver said, "My two children are not going to school face-to-face as long as the numbers are still up."

Oliver said her daughter took an online class with Guilford County Schools this summer, and it went well.

"Seeing how this teacher is doing everything is a true testament to how remote learning can actually be done and benefit the child," Oliver said.

But some parents are hesitant to feel that same comfort just yet.

Tasha Wilson has three kids in Guilford County schools at all levels. She's hoping this year her elementary, middle, and high school children don't struggle with getting the help they need.

"I have not necessarily been a big fan of remote learning because of the situation that went on in March," Wilson said, "It was difficult trying to engage all three of my students."

She understands the health and safety of students come first, and she hopes remote learning will go more smoothly this time around.

"Once I go back to work I won't be able to monitor and make sure my children are online," she said.

The same can be said for Megan Underwood.

Her son is going to be a fourth-grader at Nathaneal Greene Elementary.

"He's ready to go back to school. He's ready to see his friends and his teachers and have normal again is what he says all the time," Underwood said.

Oliver said she knows online learning didn't go how everyone wanted it to last year, but is hoping parents and students will give it a second chance.

"A lot of parents have a bad taste in their mouth from the remote learning from the spring but they have to keep in mind teachers were thrown into that," said Oliver.