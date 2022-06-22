Parents on an Advisory Committee will have a say in what public education looks like in North Carolina

After 3,000 applicants applied for the Parent Advisory Commission, State Superintendent, Catherine Truitt announced that 48 have been selected. Six are from our area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After 3,000 applicants applied for the Parent Advisory Commission, 48 have been selected.

The North Caroline Department of Public Instruction said the group will share aspirations for public education in our state. They will also provide feedback on a policy that impacts K-12 education as well as "share recommendations, insight, and perspectives with Superintendent Truitt and others."

WFMY was able to speak to three of the six members from the Piedmont-Triad Region. Some of the main topics parents say they are wanting to be discussed, are school safety and special education.

Six parents and/or guardians will represent each of the state’s eight educational regions.

Piedmont-Triad Region

Treena Jackson - traditional public-at-large Dwayne Young - traditional public Lillian Adams - traditional public Jessica Hofstetter - public charter Neely Turlington - private Dan Stephens - homeschool

Those in the commission have students enrolled in traditional public schools, charter public schools, homeschool, and private schools. NCDPI said this is to ensure a broad representation of all school choice options across the state that will encourage a wide range of feedback.

The composition of the commission for each region includes:

2 traditional public schools

1 charter public school

1 homeschool

1 private school

1 at-large public-school member from the largest county in each region, including Buncombe, Catawba, Cumberland, Guilford, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt, Wake

The members of the Parent Commission will serve a two-year term beginning in the fall of 2022. Members will meet for the first time in September.