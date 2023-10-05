Greensboro extends campaign to pay parking fines with school supplies

Crayons, pen, and paper might be all you need to pay off your parking tickets in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you have extra crayons, paper, and pencils laying around? The City of Greensboro will take them.

The city's Parking Fines Paid in School Supplies program will now be available through October 31. The program accepts new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines. The original end date was October 2.

Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction or by November 3. Fines for handicapped-parking violations are excluded from this program.

The average teacher spends between $650 - $1,000 of their own money to purchase classroom supplies every year and this year, with COVID precautions still in place, that number is likely to be even higher.

All supplies must be brought to the Greensboro Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. A cash donation may be made directly to the GEA’s Warehouse online. Citation holders must show a receipt to verify the donation or the value of the school supplies, which must be equal to or greater than the fine.

Suggested donations include:



Glue Sticks

Crayons

No. 2 Pencils

Spiral/Composition Notebooks

Dry Erase Markers

Pencil Pouches

Tissues

Antibacterial Wipes

2-Pocket Folders

Flash Drives

Copy Paper

Construction Paper

Scissors – child and adult

Post It Notes

Permanent Markers

This is the fourth year the City has partnered with GEA to support local teachers. Past campaigns raised more than $7,500 in donations. The Teacher Supply Warehouse allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.