Pay increase approved for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ bus drivers

The pay increase means all school bus drivers will get a minimum of $15 an hour.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approved a pay increase Tuesday night for bus drivers.

The increase means all drivers will get a minimum of $15 an hour. Drivers currently making $15 an hour will receive a $.50 an hour increase.

“The increase will help us hire and retain much-needed bus drivers,” Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, Chief Human Resources Officer for WS/FCS said. “We will continue to study the pay of other groups of employees and make future recommendations to the board. It’s important for us to move quickly as we prepare for more students to return to in-person learning.”

It also brings bus driver pay for the district in line with larger districts including Wake, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Guilford counties.

The board also approved paying drivers a $200 bonus for referring applicants who get hired as bus drivers.