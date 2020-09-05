Pharrell Williams made it a memorable one for Norfolk State University's Class of 2020 graduates.

The award-winning musician and producer made a 23-minute long virtual address to graduates.

Williams said even though he didn't attend NSU, he acknowledged how many people have looked up—including him—to the university's Spartan “Legion” band.

The program is considered one of the premier Marching Bands in the country.

He said it was honor to be considered a speaker for the university.

"Behold the green and the gold," Pharrell said in the video.

"When you would hear that, that is when you saw uniforms, energy, bodies, and heard amazing music. The color guard. I mean... thank you for the continuous memories."

See his whole address here:

Special message from Virginia's own Pharrell Williams to the Class of 2020. #NSUGrad20 See more: http://www.nsu.edu/congratulationsclassof2020 Posted by Norfolk State University on Saturday, May 9, 2020

