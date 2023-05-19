College graduates jumping into a job market that is ready for talent

College graduates around the country are lining stages across America, preparing to enter the workforce.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — College graduates around the country are hitting a job market this summer ripe and ready for new talent.

As graduates like Jocelyn Sinclair and Jayla DeBoles from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte get ready to take the stage for commencement, employers are looking for new talent.

"We see a strong push in the business arena, finance, accounting, and banking. Those majors are booming right now," explained Jennifer Joyner, director of JCSU's Smith Institute for Research, Career Development and Postgraduate Readiness.

With the onset of remote work and technological advances throughout many industries, Family Financial CEO and founder Tammy Trenta tells WCNC Charlotte there are plenty of opportunities out there.

"The job market is still really strong and that helps promote a lot of opportunities to live in a place that is affordable to help with that first job," explained Trenta.

