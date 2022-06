Students were sent home and nutritional services were moved to a different location due to power outage.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Summer sessions were canceled at Thomasville Middle and High schools Monday. Students were sent back home.

There's no make up date for Monday's missed sessions.

Thomasville Primary and Liberty Drive Elementary schools still have their power and continued their summer sessions.