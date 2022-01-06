Parents preparing their kids for the worst case scenario

From tactical training to safety training, there are a few options around the Triad to prepare for an active shooter.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents are concerned for their kids after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Now, they're trying to prepare for the worst case scenario.

Emmalynn Spencer's two children have two more days left of school.

While the kids are excited summer is almost here, Spencer said the last few days have felt long.

“I know for me, this last week of school, I've just been hoping nothing happens because sometimes when a shooting happens, then a bunch follow after because I think it triggers a lot of other people,” Spencer said. “It is scary.”

The recent school shooting in Uvalde is the reason she's now looking for classes to prepare her kids to return to school in the fall.

“I would rather my kids be more prepared than under-prepared,” Spencer said. “With doing research, there's not a lot of information on how to prepare kids like this, and there are some schools that are doing drills, but I think that some self-defense classes would definitely be beneficial not only to keep themselves safe but also to remain calm and in situations,” she said.

There are several places around Greensboro offering training.

At Octagon MMA and Krav Maga, Owner and former Guilford County Teacher, David Stacy, is offering a free two week course for teachers and staff in the county through June.

“With all the things going on in public schools, I think this is the least that I can do to give back and hopefully help make the schools and teachers and students significantly safer,” Stacy said.

Stacy said Krav Maga is a system used in Israel for their military and it’s effective for all people. He said it covers different self-defense scenarios and focuses a lot on active shooter situations.

“We have had an increase in interest when, unfortunately, with the school shootings in Texas a few weeks ago, and we're looking to do our very best to help educate and provide these teachers that are coming to the skills that hopefully, they'll never have to use,” Stacy said. “Now there's so many other things you have to do and unfortunately being a first responder, whether you signed up for it or not, unfortunately, is the reality and you've got to be that person.”

The Greensboro Police Department also holds a safety town training that can teach kids some of the basics about safety.

In Forsyth County, the sheriff’s office offers active shooter training to the public as well.

“When the incident happened in Texas at the Robb elementary school, there is an interest in it and parents, as well as just anybody that doesn't even have kids, are thinking, ‘Okay, if I'm in a situation or a location, and there's an active shooter, what do I do?,' and so that's what this training revolves around is what can I do in that situation?,” said Lieutenant Sammy Peddycord, from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said the training helps and they've seen an increase in interest from people in the community.

Peddycord said there are plans to have a bigger event this year if they can find the right location. While these trainings are aimed at adults, the sheriff's office hopes to release a new training for kids, with the parents involved.

“The curriculum is not, I would say, kid-friendly, but we're looking at trying to adjust it for kids, but even if we do it for kids, we need to have adults involved because kids still look at the adults and they look at them for that guidance in the situation because the way a child responds to stress is much different the way an adult responds to it,” Peddycord said. “They need that adult there to help guide them through the situation.”

He said it’s important to be prepared.

“We don't want to hurt people, but you have to have that plan,” Peddycord said. “If somebody's going to hurt you, how are you going to take care of yourself or other people.”

Spencer said anything to teach her kids will help her feel better by sending them back to class.

“I want them to be aware of what can happen and if it does happen, I want them to know, you know what the best possible solution for them could be in that situation, because I can't be there to protect them,” Spencer said.

Spencer also mentioned she would like to see schools ramp up the training for Active shooters in schools, so it becomes as routine as a fire drill.