'It feels like they’re stealing from us' | Queens University students petition against tuition increase despite virtual learning

Students say tuition and fees increased $780 per student even though there will be no students on campus for the fall semester.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University has offered some clarity after a student-led petition gained more than 500 signatures in just one day.

The petition, started by senior Laura Fadeley, called on school leaders to address concerns after an announcement the fall semester would be virtual, despite a planned increase in tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 school year.

Classes are expected to begin August 24 and the university has elected to do all virtual learning to begin the year. Despite the change, each student is expected to pay $780 more per semester.

“It feels like they’re stealing from us basically,” Fadeley said. “Not criticize the school or put them down or anything like that I just want some answers and I want to know where my money is going," she said.

As a result, Fadeley chose to start an online petition. Just a day after sharing her story, Fadeley said the VP of Student Engagement at Queens University contacted her to explain the increased fees.

Fall semester update: Queens has announced changes to our plan for Fall 2020, based on continued COVID prevalence in NC. As much as ever, we are committed to delivering an exceptional education and student experience. Full details on our dedicated webpage. https://t.co/suNJxk0P3U pic.twitter.com/14aODKHdGA — Queens University of Charlotte (@QueensUniv) July 31, 2020

The university said the cost of tuition for the upcoming Fall semester was approved last year - before Covid-19 hit. Even though the classes will now be virtual, the cost of teaching is still the same, if not more. The university says about 2/3 of the tuition cost goes toward that.

Fadeley also brought up the fact that students can't return to campus or use some of the amenities this fall.

“We’re no longer being able to utilize the library, the printers, the gym, the Starbucks on campus — just little things like that that all add up,” senior Laura Fadeley said.

Queens University says the staff is working to come up with a number for a general fee refund to give back to students since they are not able to use those facilities.

The all-virtual learning also means there’s no residential living on-campus either. The university says it will credit students who planned to live on campus for their room and board.