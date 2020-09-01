As high school seniors look ahead to graduation, there's a test on the horizon. A Tennessee state law that went into effect in 2017 makes passing a civics test a requirement to graduate.
Do you think you could pass it?
Here are 10 questions from the 50 question test:
1. What do we show loyalty to when we say the Pledge of Allegiance?
- the United States
- the Congress
- the President
- the state where you live
2. There are four amendments to the Constitution about who can vote. Describe one of them.
- citizens by birth can only vote
- citizens eighteen (18) and older can vote
- citizens seventeen (17) and older can vote
- only citizens with a job can vote
3. Who makes federal laws?
- the President
- the Supreme Court
- the Congress
- the states
4. What does the judicial branch do?
- reviews laws
- decides if a law goes against the Constitution
- resolves disputes
- all of the above
5. How many amendments does the Constitution have?
- 21
- 10
- 23
- 27
6. Who signs bills to become laws?
- the Vice President
- the President
- the Secretary of State
- the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
7. What is the "rule of law"?
- everyone must follow the law
- everyone but the President must follow the law
- all laws must be the same in every state
- government does not have to follow the law
8. The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution. Name one of the writers.
- Thomas Jefferson
- John Adams
- James Madison
- George Washington
9. What are two rights in the Declaration of Independence?
- life and pursuit of happiness
- life and death
- life and right to own a home
- liberty and justice
10. Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government?
- to provide protection (police)
- to declare war
- to provide schooling and education
- to issue driver's licenses
To pass the test, students need to make a 70 percent or answer 35/50 questions. Students can take the test as many times as they want.
So, out of 10 of the questions, could you get 7 of them correct?
Scroll to the bottom of this article for the answers! No cheating!
Here are the answers:
1. A
2. B
3. C
4. D
5. D
6. B
7. A
8. C
9. A
10. B