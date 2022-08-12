Randleman High School junior dreams of becoming a trauma surgeon

Randleman High junior Parker Sterling decided on becoming a trauma surgeon after a seeing one family member severely injured and another diagnosed with COVID-19.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman High School junior Parker Sterling has big dreams.

Sterling decided she wants to become a trauma surgeon after a seeing one family member severely injured and another diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I want to be there to help so that someone like me, doesn’t have to watch that happen to their family,” Sterling said.

“It’s something I’m very passionate about the chance to be there and support people,” she said.

Her dreams of becoming a trauma surgeon come following a traumatic injury for her brother Conner in 2019, during his sophomore year while playing varsity basketball at Randleman High.”

“He landed incorrectly on his leg and separated his knee into three different pieces,” she said. “He was immediately rushed to the hospital. At the hospital he was told he was not going to be receiving treatment due to his age. He was in the hospital a few days prior to surgery and then quite a few days for recovery.”

An injury that Sterling said took her brother Conner almost six months to heal from.

“It was difficult knowing there wasn’t anyone to help him when we needed it,” she said.

The dream of going into the medical field dug deeper when Sterling had to remain optimistic not only for herself but her mother Christina as well.

“So, my mom and I had COVID last year. It was a really hard time for us. My mom was in the ICU for 10 days. The only communication we had at that time was a text or a call. But she couldn’t really breathe, so you’d just have to talk and hope she was listening,” she said. “Recovery was difficult, and she still has Long COVID where she is still experiencing symptoms.”

Despite so much adversity the Randleman High School is certain the medical field is just right for her and is grateful for both her brother and mother’s experience.

“Knowing there are people out there that are continuously trying to help her get better and to treat her and so it doesn’t get worse is really heartwarming to know,” she said.

Sterling said if given the opportunity to become a trauma surgeon, she believes the chance to tell a patient’s family member their loved one will be okay, will be one of the greatest parts of her career.