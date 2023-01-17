Providence Grove High SRO files charges after breaking up a fight between two students

An SRO was called to break up a fight in a classroom at Providence Grove High School. Now, the SRO wants to file charges.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A school resource officer is filing charges against students at a Triad high school after a fight Thursday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The SRO was called to break up a fight in a classroom at Providence Grove High School. The fight between two students last several minutes with students damaging several items in the room.

When the SRO came into the room, other staff members assisted the SRO to help put an end to the fight.

That's when one of the students said a staff member attacked him.

The SRO intends to seek criminal charges against the students.

The reported assault by the staff member is currently under investigation by the SRO supervisor who has consulted with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

This incident is still under investigation.

