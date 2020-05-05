RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County School System announced plans to hold all graduation ceremonies in July, Monday evening.

The school system shared the news via Twitter.

“At this evening’s special called meeting of the Randolph County Board of Education, the board unanimously voted to move graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 at all six of our traditional high schools, as well as Randolph Early College High School,” the school district tweeted.

The school system said all graduation ceremonies will be held the morning of July 25 and the specific time for each graduation will be announced at a later date.

