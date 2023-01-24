Hop on the electric school bus! Randolph County Schools gets first electric school bus in NC

Five school districts across the state were selected to be part of the electric bus pilot program. Randolph County Schools is the first to get its bus.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Schools is the first school system in North Carolina to receive an electric bus.

RCS leaders and state officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the eco-friendly bus on Tuesday. The bus was made by Thomas Built Buses, based in Thomasville.

Five school districts across the state were selected to be part of the electric bus pilot program. RCS is the first district to receive its bus. The charging station is at Southwestern Randolph Middle School.

The bus will be used at either Southwestern Randolph Middle or Southwestern Randolph High School. The exact date for when the bus will be put into service hasn't been determined.

