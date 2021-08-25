Nearly 300 Randolph County Schools students and staff in quarantine

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first week of school and nearly 300 students and staff members in Randolph County Schools are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
RCS Superintendent Stephen Gainey said from Saturday to Tuesday, 277 students and staff members were removed from school for a period of quarantine.
RCS said 44 positive COVID-19 cases were identified during that timeframe. School officials said 12 of those cases have impacted a school.
The first day of school was Monday.
For cases that impact a school, RCS does the following:
- Every student or staff member directly exposed to the positive COVID-19 case is contacted by the school's principal to make him/her aware of the situation.
- The principal lets the individual know when they can return from quarantine.
- An email is sent to the school's staff members to make them aware of the positive COVID-19 case that impacted the school.
- A phone message is sent to the school's community to make parents aware of the positive COVID-19 case that impacted the school.
Randolph County Schools does not require masks inside school settings. It is the only traditional school system in the Triad holding on to its mask-optional policy.
Yadkin, Davidson, and Rockingham County Schools have all reversed their original mask-optional policies, making face coverings mandatory.