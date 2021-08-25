Nearly 300 Randolph County Schools students and staff in quarantine

The school system identified 44 positive COVID-19 cases in a three-day period. As a result, 277 students and staff have been quarantined due to exposure.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first week of school and nearly 300 students and staff members in Randolph County Schools are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

RCS Superintendent Stephen Gainey said from Saturday to Tuesday, 277 students and staff members were removed from school for a period of quarantine.

RCS said 44 positive COVID-19 cases were identified during that timeframe. School officials said 12 of those cases have impacted a school.

The first day of school was Monday.

For cases that impact a school, RCS does the following:

Every student or staff member directly exposed to the positive COVID-19 case is contacted by the school's principal to make him/her aware of the situation.

The principal lets the individual know when they can return from quarantine.

An email is sent to the school's staff members to make them aware of the positive COVID-19 case that impacted the school.

A phone message is sent to the school's community to make parents aware of the positive COVID-19 case that impacted the school.

Randolph County Schools does not require masks inside school settings. It is the only traditional school system in the Triad holding on to its mask-optional policy.