Education

Nearly 300 Randolph County Schools students and staff in quarantine

The school system identified 44 positive COVID-19 cases in a three-day period. As a result, 277 students and staff have been quarantined due to exposure.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — It's the first week of school and nearly 300 students and staff members in Randolph County Schools are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. 

RCS Superintendent Stephen Gainey said from Saturday to Tuesday, 277 students and staff members were removed from school for a period of quarantine. 

RCS said 44 positive COVID-19 cases were identified during that timeframe. School officials said 12 of those cases have impacted a school. 

The first day of school was Monday. 

For cases that impact a school, RCS does the following: 

  • Every student or staff member directly exposed to the positive COVID-19 case is contacted by the school's principal to make him/her aware of the situation. 
  • The principal lets the individual know when they can return from quarantine. 
  • An email is sent to the school's staff members to make them aware of the positive COVID-19 case that impacted the school. 
  • A phone message is sent to the school's community to make parents aware of the positive COVID-19 case that impacted the school.  

Randolph County Schools does not require masks inside school settings. It is the only traditional school system in the Triad holding on to its mask-optional policy. 

Yadkin, Davidson, and Rockingham County Schools have all reversed their original mask-optional policies, making face coverings mandatory. 

