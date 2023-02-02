x
Education

WFMY News 2 kicks off 'Read 2 Succeed' at Sumner Elementary School in Greensboro

WFMY News 2's Read 2 Succeed is back after a two-year pause due to COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Reading is succeeding and that has been our message to thousands of Triad students at our Read 2 Succeed assemblies every year. 

We kicked off this year's program this morning at Sumner Elementary School

It was our first trip back to a Guilford County School (GCS) since we paused the program in 2020 due to COVID-19. Our partnership with GCS works to motivate young students to read at least 30 minutes a day. 

Look at all the photos of all the fun!

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake, Tracey McCain, and Christian Morgan are ready to kickoff the first Read 2 Succeed event

Students are holding up signs for Read 2 Succeed!

Tracey McCain is hyping the students up at Read 2 Succeed!

Amber Lake asks the students questions on why reading matters at school. 

Christian Morgan asks students why reading is important. 

Tracey McCain lets students pick their karaoke partners. 

KAROAKE TIME! Students sing with their favorite teacher.

Amber, Tracey, and Christian dance along. 

