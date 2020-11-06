College graduates having trouble landing jobs during pandemic

It's hard enough trying to land your first job out of college, let alone during a global pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With millions of Americans out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's not an ideal time to enter the workforce.

This is the reality for thousands of recent college graduates across the nation, including Jordan Wilkerson.

"It's definitely something you can't prepare for, to say the least," Wilkerson said.

Jordan just graduated from The University of North Carolina Greensboro in May with a business administration degree. He said he's been applying for jobs almost every day since December. He still hasn't landed a gig.

"It's difficult to get a hold of an actual employer due to the pandemic. A lot of people aren't really hiring right now. I get disappointed myself, you get declined or hear people aren't hiring. So just got to keep pushing forward and hoping that the best will come," Wilkerson said.

Thankfully, he has a great support system helping him through these tough times.

He said he has also been staying in touch with his mentors at UNCG.

Nicole Hall, Director of Career and Personal Development at UNCG, said Jordan is one of many students in the same boat.

"We're certainly doing a lot of coaching, currently virtually, meeting with students online to offer one-on-one guidance," Hall said.

She said they're doing virtual mock interviews and keeping students connected with alumni in their desired fields.

Her advice to recent college grads is to network. Own your virtual presence and use those resources available at your school.

"I think flexibility is key. Not only being open across industries but even potentially from a geographical perspective as well," Hall added.

As Jordan waits on a call back, he said he's staying focused on his clothing brand with his brother and working to get his real estate license. Despite everything, he's staying busy and positive.