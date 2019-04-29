Kwanza Jones, a Los Angeles-based recording artist, producer, impact investor and philanthropist, will be the speaker at Winston-Salem State University's 2019 Commencement Ceremony on May 10.

“We are honored to have Kwanza Jones as our commencement speaker,” said WSSU Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson. “In addition to her talents as a music artist, Ms. Jones is an ardent advocate for empowerment, service to the community, and creating impactful change."

Jones is an investor, entrepreneur and entertainer who wrote her first album while a student at Princeton University. She has written, produced, and performed numerous hit songs reaching the top 10 on the Billboard music charts.

Jones is the founder and CEO of SUPERCHARGED, a lifestyle and personal development platform that helps individuals continuously improve their fitness, confidence and community.

Jones is also the co-founder and CEO of The Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano SUPERCHARGED Initiative, a philanthropic grant-making and investment organization that focuses on four key priorities: education, entrepreneurship, equal opportunity and empowerment.

In February, Jones announced a historic $1 million gift to Greensboro’s Bennett College as a salute to her mother and aunt, who are alumnae.

The ceremony will recognize more than 1,100 graduates at its ceremony on May 10.