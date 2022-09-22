Expect redistricting changes coming to Alamance-Burlington School System

The new changes will allow students to participate in a range of new curriculum.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — This time next year, students will fill the hallways and classrooms of SouthEast Alamance High School.

A new high school means new district lines, and today we found out what this means for your student.

Southeast will be Alamance-Burlington's seventh high school, and the district's first brand new traditional high school in more than 50 years.

Next Monday, the district will figure out which students will attend it. Many parents had questions about what this could mean for the other six schools.

The district tells me, not a whole lot is changing.

"So what we're looking at is 7 traditional high schools in Alamance County. These 7 schools will have football and band programs and all the things that high schools have, but then students will be able to participate in special programs at individual high schools" said Les Atkins, Alamance-Burlington Schools, Public Information Officer.

And some of those specialty programs already exist. The district's CTE Programs are at all six of the county's High Schools, and starting next fall, Southeast Alamance High School will make it seven.

"Let's say for example a student wants to do video production. They go to their traditional high school for the first half of the day, then they're bussed to Ctech for those specialty classes. The model will remain the same, so our kids can get ahead and become certified" Atkins said.

So to be clear, the Alamance-Burlington school system is not looking to cut any programs, extracurriculars, or sports from any of the existing schools. However, some students will have to attend a new school come the fall.