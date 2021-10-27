District lines could change school board representation

The Guilford County Schools' Board of Education held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss redistricting. School leaders would like to keep the same district lines as the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

This is being done because of new data from the 2020 census. Guilford County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on Nov. 4 for approval. The Board of Education will then review the Board of Commissioners' decision on Nov. 6 and decide to accept or come up with a different map.