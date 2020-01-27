REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's never too young to start thinking about college. A week ago, Reidsville seventh-grader Briseyda Padron-Martinez opened an envelope awarding her a $20,000 scholarship. Initially, it was a moment of confusion.

"[My parents] didn’t really understand at first, but I explained it to them and they were really happy too."

Briseyda's parents speak primarily Spanish. The English-written Victor E. Bell Jr. Scholarship letter from College Foundation, Inc. (CFI) took a moment to translate before the life-altering news set in. Named for the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees for CFI, established the scholarship in 1985 to assist "high potential North Carolina students with limited financial resources to pursue higher education," CFI's website said.

If she remains eligible, Briseyda will receive $2,000 per year, through four years of college.

Briseyda, who enjoys math, tennis and plays alto saxophone in the school's band, said she's not sure what subject she wants to major in just yet.

"I'm more worried about my quinceanera in a few years than that," the 12-year-old said.

For now, she's simply grateful to have been chosen.

"I know my parents work very hard for me to have some things and I think this is going to really help me a lot for college," she continued, "I hope this gives hope to others."

"She's going to be a role model for her siblings or her cousins who may have thought this opportunity was not available." Erica Blackwell, Reidsville Middle School's principal said, "By seeing Briseyda go, that's going to open up doors that's going to make them say, 'Hey, I can do this. College is not something for other people, it's something for me and my family.'"

Briseyda is one of fifteen North Carolina seventh-graders named Bell Scholars this year by CFI. The funds are contributed to an account in the NC 529 Plan, with the student named as the beneficiary.

Every fall, middle school counselors and college access groups nominate students qualified for the state-funded scholarship. To qualify, students must finish 6th-grade with A or B grades in all required Core Courses like social studies and science, be eligible for their school's free or reduced-price meals at school and have no suspensions or expulsions. CFI then randomly selects the scholars.

To continue to qualify annually, Bell Scholars need to maintain academic standards laid out by CFI. The requirements range from avoiding C's in middle school to maintaining a 2.25 GPA in high school and taking college eligibility tests like the SAT and ACT.

