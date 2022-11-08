A GCS middle school gave parents access to any student's grade, address, and student ID

Parents at Mendenhall Middle School received their students report cards through an emailed link, but saw more than they expected.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's time for parents to start receiving a report card for their students.

Monday evening, the parents at Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro got an email with a link attached that stated:

"Your child’s report card is now available for viewing and downloading. Please use the Document Delivery link below to access your child’s report card. This document is password-protected; the password is the last four digits of your child’s student ID number. If you have more than one child attending the same school, please try all passwords to access the document. Please note that the link will remain active for seven days. You may use the Download link to download and save the report card for future reference. Thank you for supporting your child’s learning."

When parents clicked the link, filled out the information to get access to the document, they got more than they asked for.

Parents had access to all of the students report cards at Mendenhall Middle School. Not only that, but also got access to each students address, student ID, classes and grades.

Here's what a parent from Mendenhall Middle School sent WMFY and how that parent had access to different students report cards. The address, student ID's, and names are blacked out for the privacy of the students.

Off to the left, that's where parents can find a students name and click on it to review the report card.

The link remained open for five hours before the school broke the link. For parents who didn't see it, the report cards are now no longer accessible.

For the parents who did see it, they were able to download it and keep the information on their computers.

We reached out to Guilford County Schools and are waiting to hear back on what steps are being taken to ensure the safety of each student.