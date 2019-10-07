GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad students are getting a quality education, according to one report.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the best high schools by metro areas. The report spanned 933 different areas. The Triad made 21 appearances in North Carolina's top high schools.

The report evaluated the schools on multiple criteria like college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math, and reading proficiency and performance.

Here they are according to ranking:

#100 Southwest Guilford High - High Point - 95% Graduation Rate

#86 Mount Airy High - Mount Airy - 88% Graduation Rate

#83 Elkin High - Elkin - 94% Graduation Rate

#78 River Mill Academy - Graham - 92% Graduation Rate

#76 Page High - Greensboro - 93% Graduation Rate

#74 Triad Math And Science Academy - Greensboro - 93% Graduation Rate

#68 UNCG Early/Middle College - Greensboro - 100% Graduation Rate

#63 N.C. Leadership Academy - Kernersville - 97% Graduation Rate

#57 Atkins Academic And Tech High - Winston-Salem - 97% Graduation Rate

#56 The Academy At Central - High Point - 100% Graduation Rate

#55 West Forsyth High - Clemmons - 94% Graduation Rate

#44 The Academy At Smith - Greensboro - 100% Graduation Rate

#43 Northern Guilford High - Greensboro - 96% Graduation Rate

#41 Reagan High - Pfafftown - 94% Graduation Rate

#39 The Hawbridge School - Saxapahaw - 89% Graduation Rate

#35 Grimsley High - Greensboro - 90% Graduation Rate

#32 Northwest Guilford High - Greensboro - 98% Graduation Rate

#4 Weaver Education Center - Greensboro - 100% Graduation Rate

#3 Stem Early College At A&T - Greensboro - 100% Graduation Rate

#1 Early College At Guilford - Greensboro - 100% Graduation Rate























