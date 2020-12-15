Rockingham Co. School Board votes to terminate superintendent

Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell was terminated at a meeting Monday night.

Rockingham County school board members voted to terminate Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell at a meeting Monday night.

The decision came the same evening board members voted to bring more students back to full-time in-person learning in January.

During the fall semester several Rockingham County schools switched between some in-person learning and all remote learning due to COVID-19 exposure.

Shotwell has served as the Rockingham County Schools Superintendent since 2006. In 2015 he was named the North Carolina Superintendent of the year.

The termination will go into effect in 90 days.