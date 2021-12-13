Rockingham County Board of Education approves optional mask policy

Starting Jan. 4 students and staff have the option to not wear a mask indoors.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools voted to make masks optional on all RCS campuses and facilities during their meeting Monday evening with the Board of Education.

Starting Jan. 4, 2022, students will not be required to wear a mask except when riding school transportation per CDC guidelines, according to school board officials.

Teachers, staff members and school employees will no longer have to follow contact tracing guidelines beginning on Jan. 3, 2022. The contact tracing will transition to the Rockingham County Health Department.