Rockingham County School Board superintendent search

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County School Board members are on the hunt for a new superintendent.

The school district said the deadline to apply is Feb. 21 and will begin reviewing applications from Feb. 25 through March 7. Employment for this position will be effective July 1.

School board leaders said they want to see input from interested students, parents, and other community members to assist them in their search. RCS invites everyone to participate in a community survey that can be accessed and completed online by clicking the superintendent search survey link on the RCS website.

RCS said employees can complete a staff online survey provided by the school system via email. They also said local groups and organizations can submit statements regarding leadership qualities they consider important, to their email.