Williamsburg Elementary closes temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

Rockingham County Schools took to Facebook Thursday night to inform the public that Williamsburg Elementary will temporarily close due to a COVID-19 exposure.

"We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to notify all direct contacts. Anybody that was directly exposed has already been notified. This COVID-19 exposure to our school did not directly impact students. However, it did impact staff members and this requires all of those direct contacts to quarantine which would impact in-person school operations. Therefore, Williamsburg Elementary will close for in-person learning Friday, October 30, 2020 for a special cleaning of the impacted area of the building."

The school said that all grades will now be doing virtual learning since they can not return back to the school at this time. In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, November 2 according to the post from the school.