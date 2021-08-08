Should school districts require masks? Rockingham County school district to decide Monday

The school board will vote to either make them optional or have staff, and students who are not fully vaccinated mask up at all times.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — As we get closer to the start of the school year we continue to struggle to get the pandemic under control.

The setback in the progress of getting the spread of the virus under control has Triad school districts making big decisions to ensure children and their families are safe this upcoming school year.

Rockingham County Schools will meet Monday to decide whether masks will be mandatory for students.



The school board will vote to either make them optional or have staff and students who are not fully vaccinated mask up at all times.

Amy Wall has three daughters who attend Rockingham County schools.

“I feel like that’s setting up segregation in our schools all over again just in a different form,” Wall said. “I believe they should all wear masks vaccinated or not.”

Wall said she hopes the board will decide to err on the side of caution.

“I don’t want to end up In the same predicament,” Wall said. “That they don’t have the mask, they go to school we have a major outbreak and here we are back at square one with these kids back online again.”

Not all parents feel this way.

A group has banned together to form a Facebook group that called for masks to be optional.

The group plans to speak out at Monday’s school board meeting.

They also created a change.org petition with their opinion that covid cases do not support the action of forced masking and that every Rockingham County parent should have the right to make their own informed decision about whether to mask their child or not.

Amy said if the vote is made in their favor she still feels comfortable sending her daughters to school.

“ Just see how it goes from there we know it's out there,” Wall said. “We know there’s a possibility anyone can get it. So instead of living in fear, we can live in hope.”

The two largest districts in the Triad, Guilford and Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools will both require masks.