Rockingham County Schools moves elementary students to Plan A

The school system said elementary school students will move to Plan A starting January 21.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools voted Monday to move students grades Pre-K to 5th grade to Plan A.

School officials said Pre-K through 5th grade students will start Plan A, which involves minimal social distancing on January 21.

Officials said students grades 6th trough 12th will start Plan B instead on January 21.

According to the school system, virtual learning through Plan C will still be an option for parents and students.

Officials said parents wishing to enroll their students for virtual learning have until January 8 to sign up.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.