Rockingham County officials hold bus safety press conference

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — With students returning to Rockingham County Schools (RCS) on Monday, August 28, Sheriff Sam Page and RCS Superintendent John Stover III will be hosting a press conference addressing school bus safety on Thursday.
