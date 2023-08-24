x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Rockingham County officials hold bus safety press conference

Rockingham County Sheriff, officers, and the school district Superintendent are at Rockingham County Middle School to discuss bus safety.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — With students returning to Rockingham County Schools (RCS) on Monday, August 28, Sheriff Sam Page and RCS Superintendent John Stover III will be hosting a press conference addressing school bus safety on Thursday. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Top 5 things to know about ABSS mold investigations

Before You Leave, Check This Out