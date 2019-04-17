ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools is now the first district in North Carolina to take advantage of free radon rest kits.

A spokesperson told NBC Charlotte the school district recently received 50 kits from Raleigh. The district's already tested more than a dozen schools.

District records show none of the results yet indicated radon levels above the federal action level.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. It's found in some classrooms and children are especially vulnerable to the invisible radioactive gas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite all that, NBC Charlotte's Defenders investigation found most schools don't test for the radioactive gas, in part, because it's too expensive.

In response to our investigation, Rep. Chaz Beasley (D) NC House District 92 discovered there's money available to help test for radon. He hopes others follow RSS' lead.

"That's good news," he said. "I'm definitely hoping more schools will use this funding."

Wayne Miller also welcomed the news. His twin boys attend Bostian Elementary School, which is scheduled to be tested in the near future.

"Glad to hear that," he said. "It's one of those things that you can easily test for and make sure that it's not going to affect them negatively and so, why not test it and make the school safer?"

Rowan-Salisbury Schools says it was already working on getting test kits before WCNC shared information about the program with the district.

NBC Charlotte has also made Gaston and Union counties aware of the free service. Those school districts don't test for radon and so far, have chosen not to request free kits.

