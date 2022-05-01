x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

‘Safety Matters: A Pledge To Protect,’ News 2 Special Airs Thursday Night

WFMY News 2 is teaming up with Guilford County Schools and law enforcement for a candid conversation about school safety, community safety, and stopping violence.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Any parents know all too well, the fear of getting an emergency text from a school system about a lockdown, or even worse, a school shooting. The spread of school threats is rampant on social media. 

In North Carolina, public schools saw two school shootings this year with one at a high school in Wilmington. A student there was charged with attempted murder. The other was closer to home, here in the Triad. A student died after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. The 15-year-old student is charged with murder.

These problems existed before 2020. The pandemic exacerbated many of these issues that already existed. However, are there more deep-seated problems here that we need to address, and what kind of solutions can we put into place to keep students safe?

WFMY News 2 is teaming up with Guilford County Schools and law enforcement for a candid conversation about community safety, ending violence, school safety, and how to keep students safe on school grounds.

WFMY News 2 will air a “Safety Matters: A Pledge to Protect,” 30-minute special Thursday at 5:30 p.m. as we put school safety in the spotlight.

Credit: WFMY News 2
Safety Matters: A Pledge To Project WFMY News 2 Special

WFMY News 2’s Chad Silber and Tracey McCain will be joined by the following:

  • Guilford County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sharon Contreras
  • Guilford County Schools Board of Education Chair, Deena Hayes
  • Guilford County Schools Executive Director of Emergency Management, Mike Richey
  • Guilford County Sheriff, Danny Rogers
  • Greensboro Police Chief Brian James
  • High Point Police Chief, Travis Stroud

WFMY News 2 invites you to watch the conversation as we discuss solutions and issues impacting students and parents.

WFMY News 2 will also stream the special at 5:30 p.m. on our website, Facebook, and Youtube page

In Other News

GCS urges vaccinations to continue in-person learning