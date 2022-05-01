‘Safety Matters: A Pledge To Protect,’ News 2 Special Airs Thursday Night

WFMY News 2 is teaming up with Guilford County Schools and law enforcement for a candid conversation about school safety, community safety, and stopping violence.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Any parents know all too well, the fear of getting an emergency text from a school system about a lockdown, or even worse, a school shooting. The spread of school threats is rampant on social media.

In North Carolina, public schools saw two school shootings this year with one at a high school in Wilmington. A student there was charged with attempted murder. The other was closer to home, here in the Triad. A student died after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. The 15-year-old student is charged with murder.

These problems existed before 2020. The pandemic exacerbated many of these issues that already existed. However, are there more deep-seated problems here that we need to address, and what kind of solutions can we put into place to keep students safe?

WFMY News 2 is teaming up with Guilford County Schools and law enforcement for a candid conversation about community safety, ending violence, school safety, and how to keep students safe on school grounds.

WFMY News 2 will air a “Safety Matters: A Pledge to Protect,” 30-minute special Thursday at 5:30 p.m. as we put school safety in the spotlight.

WFMY News 2’s Chad Silber and Tracey McCain will be joined by the following:

Guilford County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sharon Contreras

Guilford County Schools Board of Education Chair, Deena Hayes

Guilford County Schools Executive Director of Emergency Management, Mike Richey

Guilford County Sheriff, Danny Rogers

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James



High Point Police Chief, Travis Stroud

WFMY News 2 invites you to watch the conversation as we discuss solutions and issues impacting students and parents.