Salem College celebrates 250 years

The school's 250th-anniversary celebration will kick off Saturday, September 25 with a series of events.

Salem Academy and College in Winston Salem is the oldest school in North Carolina and the oldest school for girls and women in the country.



"An Evening for Salem" is a one-hour performance by the Winston-Salem Symphony in the Hanes Auditorium.

The Saturday program will feature a composition by Margaret Sandresky.



Sandresky, a beloved alumna and retired professor of music, is also celebrating her 100th birthday.



Organizers said she was 99 when she composed the piece.

“Her father Charles Vardell was our second dean of music, and then a number of years later she married Clemens Sandresky who was the third dean of the school of music, so she has a very long and rich history with Salem College,” Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Katherine Knapp Watts said.

“We're proud of her and so excited to be able to have her present at the concert and feature her music."

Founded in 1772, the first teachers at Salem College traveled from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to North Carolina.



As part of the anniversary celebration, hundreds of alums will reenact the historic 500-mile journey.



Participants will travel by foot from September 28 through October 26.

"Now they stayed out under the open sky and in barns,” Knapp Watts said.

“ We're going to stay in hotels and have sheets and showers for ourselves and modern-day walking shoes, but we are still going to trace those steps and honor that journey of courage, vision, and persistence that we think are qualities Salem women have today."

Several celebratory events will take place over the next 12 months.