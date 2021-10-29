Nicholas Campos is one of just six students in the world to achieve perfect score on the "very, very difficult" exam.

SAN ANTONIO — Folks at St. Mary’s Hall this month are celebrating the accomplishments of one of their students: Senior Nicholas Campos, who received a perfect score on the Advanced Placement U.S. History exam.

He is only one of six in the world to do so.

"I thought that was pretty neat achievement," Campos said.

Campos took the AP exam as a junior. His former history teacher, Mark Remington, said he was proud of Campos for his achievement.

"There's so much information. There's so many events, so many people. It's a very, very difficult test," Remington said.

But Campos’s love for the subject goes back several years, to the third grade.

"Miss Hedrick was my teacher and she taught us about the World Wars and she was just super excited about them. It just helped me get excited about them too," Campos said.

He would watch World War II documentaries with his grandpa, and his passion only evolved on family vacations to places like Normandy. He said his parents and teachers only drove his fascination.

"They tried to encourage my own interest, which was cool," Campos said.

When he isn’t studying history, he has to keep busy. He’s in Student Council, the lacrosse team and is a National Merit Scholar semifinalist. Somehow, he still finds time to volunteer.

Campos said he hopes to study international relations in college.

"He's always been very polite. A hard, hard worker. One of the nicest students I've ever taught," Remington said.

To test his skills, KENS 5 brought Campos a series of trivia questions, all of which he got right.

The perfect score comes as no surprise to his teachers.

"I knew that if anyone could, he would be a handful of students in my class who could have gotten that," Remington said.

Still, Campos remains humble, saying if he took it again he may have gotten some multiple-choice questions wrong.