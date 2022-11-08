Save money: Earn bachelor's and law degree in six years with new accelerated program

Salem College and Campbell University School of Law have partnered to create the 3+3 accelerated dual degree program.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two North Carolina schools have partnered to help ease the financial burden for students seeking to earn bachelor's and Juris Doctor degrees. Salem College and Campbell University School of Law have partnered to create the 3+3 accelerated dual degree program.



Under this program, Salem College students can earn an undergraduate degree and a Juris Doctor from Campbell Law in six years rather than seven. Campbell Law School Dean Rich Leonard said this program will save students time and money.

“We're all concerned about debt and student debt so anything that can give you the credential that you want at less expense I think is good for students, for their families, and good for the community,” Leonard.

The program is available to students of select majors at Salem College. Students will complete general education requirements and the coursework for their major. In their fourth year, they will begin studies at Campbell Law.

“We want our students, the students who graduate from Salem College is to find careers of meaning for them as human beings and for their community,” Gary Daynes, Salem College Interim VP for Academic and Student Affairs, said. "It's also important for the communities in this area and it's important for the vibrancy of higher education in North Carolina."